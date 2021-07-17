Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBM. CSFB boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

TSE HBM opened at C$8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$4.16 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.74.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.