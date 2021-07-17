Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 50.7% in June

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Huntsman news, VP Randy W. Wright sold 42,671 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,237,032.29. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $4,357,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,823. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

