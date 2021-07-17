HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

