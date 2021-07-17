Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ITEGY. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:ITEGY opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Hyve Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

