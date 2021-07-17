IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IAG. Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.04. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.32.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

