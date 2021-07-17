ichi.farm One Day Volume Reaches $76,547.00 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00101958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00144581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,780.13 or 1.00692481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.