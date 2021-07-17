IDEX (IDEX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.14 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00049550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014307 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00827254 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 580,310,723 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.