IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 15th total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 419,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,334. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 41.83% and a negative return on equity of 56.26%. Analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in IMAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IMAC in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on IMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of IMAC from $3.10 to $2.35 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

