Immunic’s (IMUX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

IMUX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Get Immunic alerts:

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.99.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Immunic by 311.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunic by 45,018.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.