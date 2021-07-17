InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Down 78.8% in June

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 192,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,723,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InCapta stock traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.00. 367,531,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,531,375. InCapta has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

Get InCapta alerts:

InCapta Company Profile

InCapta, Inc operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InCapta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InCapta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.