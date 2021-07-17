Independence (NASDAQ:ACQR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 1,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Independence Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

