Indorse Token Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $455,373.91 and $9,204.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0121 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.