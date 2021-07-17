Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 1,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 218,185 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

