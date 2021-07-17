Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

