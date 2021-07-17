Insider Buying: Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) major shareholder Wall Acquisition Sponsor Fifth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $13,900.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,701. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

