Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Major Shareholder Purchases 27,136 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson purchased 27,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $176,384.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE HYLN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

