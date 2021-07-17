Insider Selling: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Sells $1,012,993.45 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.55, for a total transaction of $1,012,993.45.

ALLE stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

