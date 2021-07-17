Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,265,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,228,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,657,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after buying an additional 1,040,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

