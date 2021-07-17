Insider Selling: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Sells 7,097 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52.

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 938,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,627. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APPH shares. Barclays assumed coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

