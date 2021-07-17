Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00.
Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
