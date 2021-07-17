Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.32, for a total transaction of $815,320.00.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $875.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $872.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.