Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
