Insider Selling: Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPRT opened at $140.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.12. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.66 and a 52-week high of $141.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

