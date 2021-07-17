Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Sells 16,606 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) COO Leah F. Belsky sold 16,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $326,141.84.

COUR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 360,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,045. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.