Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $633,780.00.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 507,832 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,037,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,998,000 after buying an additional 423,540 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after buying an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inari Medical by 1,096.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after buying an additional 343,952 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.