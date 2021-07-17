Insider Selling: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) CEO Mondelez International, Inc. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00.

Mondelez International, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Mondelez International, Inc. sold 28,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $997,360,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,269 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,857,000 after purchasing an additional 180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,460,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,728,000 after purchasing an additional 688,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.