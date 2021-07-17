Insider Selling: Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $70,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,948.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:KE traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market cap of $498.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%.

Separately, Sidoti raised Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

