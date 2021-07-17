Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $282,800.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $282,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hill Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,950,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

