Insider Selling: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Sells 663,404 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $8,093,528.80.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 412,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 44,763 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

