Insider Selling: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Sells 663,404 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $8,093,528.80.
NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.18.
ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
