Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Sells 10,878 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42.

NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

