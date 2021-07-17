Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Insider Sells 10,878 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42.
NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
