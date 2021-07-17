Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total transaction of $213,994.00.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

On Friday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 304 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $30,038.24.

On Wednesday, May 12th, J Mariner Kemper sold 332 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $32,536.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $87.63 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

