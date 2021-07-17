Insider Selling: Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Insider Sells $199,440.00 in Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $199,440.00.

Nancy Ferrara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $192,030.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after buying an additional 285,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Voya Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

