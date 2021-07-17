Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of W traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,161. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.08. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.12 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

