Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Shares Down 1%

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.22. 4,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 10,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 8,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 22,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the period.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.