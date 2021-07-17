Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle Sells 6,505 Shares

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) VP James F. Petelle sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $251,353.20.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 82,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $637.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $41.66.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,176,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,954,000 after buying an additional 167,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insteel Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,348,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 125,605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 42,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

