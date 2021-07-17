Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

NTLA opened at $135.25 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

