Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.16.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$20.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$11.23 and a 1-year high of C$21.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.44.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1516928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

