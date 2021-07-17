Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $843.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.08. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 520,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interface by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Interface by 38.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

