Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Square by 46.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after acquiring an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its position in Square by 700.0% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Square by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 284,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.74.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,283,985 shares of company stock worth $298,948,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

