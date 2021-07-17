Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

