Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 482,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 138,720 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

WTTR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

