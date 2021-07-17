Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 134.2% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSML opened at $25.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

