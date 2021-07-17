Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PIZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,566. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.43. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

