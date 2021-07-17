Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. 19,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,895,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 131.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the period.

