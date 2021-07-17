Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.57. 19,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,273. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
