Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.