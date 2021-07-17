Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
IVR stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $835.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,562,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,914 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 5,112,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after buying an additional 3,422,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 430,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Mortgage Capital
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
