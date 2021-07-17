Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 134.1% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $189,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 46,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,297. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

