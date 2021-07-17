Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR)

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 37,865 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,222% compared to the typical daily volume of 455 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $2.22 on Friday. Liquid Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth $184,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

