Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Muscatine and First National Bank in Fairfield that provide various banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental organizations in Iowa. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate owner and non-owner occupied, agriculture, residential real estate, and consumer and other loans.

