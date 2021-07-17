iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 10,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $1,000,051.96. Insiders sold 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,020 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after buying an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.97. 240,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34. iRobot has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

