iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,707. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.46 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.63.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.