iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
DMXF opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $69.82.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Company Profile
Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.