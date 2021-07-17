iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 166.3% from the June 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

DMXF opened at $67.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.626 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,730 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.