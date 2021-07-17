iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.